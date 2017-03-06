Watch LIVE: ‘Omen’ of birth found in giraffe’s bedding – do you see it?

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Is it a sign that April is about to give birth?

Keepers at Animal Adventure Park in New York say they spotted the “face and neck of a young giraffe” in the April’s bedding on Sunday afternoon. They said some believe it is an omen of the impending birth.

The world has been watching the pregnant giraffe via a live web camera for nearly two weeks now.

In a Facebook post, keepers said April was “on edge” during an examination on Sunday afternoon. They said she was calmer later in the evening.

“There is a significant amount of belly movement and tail raising,” the post noted. “Appetite is notably strong also.”

When the baby will be born is still anybody’s guess.