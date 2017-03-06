× Woman, 60, charged with heroin possession following hit and run in Putnam

PUTNAM — A 60-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after police said she caused an accident in Putnam and then took off.

On March 5, State Police responded to a car accident on Providence Pike in Putnam.

When troopers arrived, they noticed the car that caused the crash was nowhere to be found. As they searched the area, they located the suspected car and driver, Janet Gareau, about a mile from the scene of the accident.

Police said they arrested Gareau after finding heroin in her possession.

Gareau is charged with evading responsibility, operating under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane and possession of heroin.

She was released on a $2500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on March 15.