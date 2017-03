Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I was involved in an accident on the highway when a car veered left into me, causing me to hit the guard rails at like 55 mph. I'm not sure if he grazed me or not, but my car is wrecked. On top of it, the car pulled over about a 1/2 mile ahead looked back at me then took off. What can I do and do you think the police will be able to find him?

Erica