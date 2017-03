× Child seriously injured after falling from 3rd floor window in Hamden

HAMDEN — A seven year-old child fell from a third story window Tuesday night.

According to police, they responded to a call of a small child that fell from a window in the third floor. Police said the 7-year-old victim was seriously injured but didn’t say if the child was male or female.

The incident happened at 2390 State St.

