CT travelers get lucky with daily direct flights to Ireland in March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Many of the folks attending the parades this weekend make frequent trips to the Emerald Isle to visit loved ones.

The National Airline of Ireland made travel a little smoother for us here in Connecticut when Aer Lingus offered direct flights from Bradley International Airport to Dublin in September. Now those flights are going to be offered daily beginning March 24.

Once in Dublin, travelers can also make connections to more than 25 destinations across Europe. Aer Lingus is touting planes with modern amenities and reasonable rates.

Jeff Wright stopped, Sales Director for North America, stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk with Amanda Raus about the airline's involvement with this year's parades and the special deals offered this month.

Wright said that Aer Lingus is seeing a lot of traffic from passengers who use the direct flight as a connecting flight into Europe. He also said Aer Lingus made a commitment to the state to keep the prices of the flights competitive with those out of Logan and JFK.

Another incentive: you can go through U.S. customs in Dublin!