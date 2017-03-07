× CT Police Chiefs hold gun permit hearing; CCDL responds

HARTFORD — Connecticut Police Chiefs were at the State Capitol Tuesday to push for legislation regarding gun owners who openly carry weapons.

The proposed law would require those gun owners to show their state issued permit if approached by a law enforcement officer.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) which is the state’s largest gun rights organization, said they were opposed to the legislation.

“CCDL fully respects the law enforcement community and the difficult job that they undertake, but there is a reason why citizens have constitutional protections, and there is a reason why law enforcement has limits on their authority,” said CCDL President Scott Wilson.

Wilson added, “people lawfully minding their own business who happen to carry a firearm deserve the same protection under the law.”

The proposal comes in response to a video-taped confrontation between a Bridgeport man who was displaying his gun while in line at a sandwich shop, and a local officer who demanded to see his gun permit.