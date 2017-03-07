Dozens of people show up for a career fair in Hartford

HARTFORD — Those looking for a job headed to Hartford earlier today for a career fair.

Coast to Coast Career Fairs held a job fair earlier today that gave people a chance to apply to all sorts of full/part-time and seasonal jobs ranging from sales, marketing, security, customer service and more.

Jasmin Holmes of Rocky Hill, said the career fair has given her a chance to provide for not only her, but her family as well.

“What I’m trying to do is look for a better job for me so I can be independent for myself when I go live on my own. And help me and help my family and help my daughter so I can be a better mom,” said Holmes.

Those who missed out on today’s fair, Coast to Coast Career Fairs will be holding another career fair in Hartford on June 13.