× DREAM students fear deportation; ask for protection

HARTFORD — Stepped up immigration enforcement has undocumented students in Connecticut asking for help.

Students spoke out at a press conference in Hartford Tuesday asking lawmakers to protect undocumented young people who arrived in the United States as children.

Community Organizer, Eric Cruz-Lopez, said students are now living in fear of being detained at school, work or during a trip to the supermarket.

“DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) for a lot of undocumented immigrants meant relief, meant protection, meant something. It meant a win. But that doesn’t mean anything anymore. As we see DACA recipients getting picked up, that two year relief of deportation doesn’t mean anything to anybody anymore,” said Cruz-Lopez.