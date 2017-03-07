× Elderly Glastonbury man charged with damaging Kim Kardashian books in Barnes & Noble

GLASTONBURY — An elderly man is facing criminal charges after destroying several Kim Kardashian books inside a local book store.

On October 13, Glastonbury Police said, Carl Puia, 74, was caught on a security camera at Barnes and Noble, putting red lipstick over six Kim Kardashian Selfish books. Officers said Puia also left a lengthy note stating his dislike for Kim and people like her.

Puia turned himself into police Monday and was released on a $2,500 bond.

Puia is charged with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree. He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on March 22.