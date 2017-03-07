× Former federal official warns casino revenue deal at risk

HARTFORD, Conn. — A former U.S. Department of Interior secretary is warning Gov. Dannel P. Malloy that Connecticut’s current casino revenue sharing arrangement with two federally recognized tribes could end if those tribes are allowed to open a third casino in East Windsor.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Ken Salazar says there’s “substantial risk” the Department of Interior won’t approve amendments the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes will likely propose to the gambling agreement they now have with the state.

Salazar led the Department of Interior for five years during the Obama Administration. He was hired as a consultant by MGM Resorts International, which is building a casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A spokesman for the tribes says MGM is “willing to pay anyone and everyone to stop our project from moving forward.”