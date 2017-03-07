× In the wake of travel ban, UConn advises students to stay home

STORRS – UConn is advising its international students to stay put.

President Trump’s updated executive order, which goes into effect March 16, removes Iraq from the list of countries whose visa-holding citizens were barred entry to the U.S. It also specifies that residents of six other countries — Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen – do not face the 90-day entry ban if they already have valid visas.

UConn continues to advise international students, scholars and their accompanying dependents from these countries not to travel outside of the U.S., as they face a risk of being denied reentry.

“We in the UConn community are fortunate to work in a place that offers us opportunities to engage with people from around the world, and we value our international students, scholars and staff immensely,” said Daniel Weiner, UConn’s vice president for global affairs, in a statement released Tuesday morning. “The University is committed to providing clear information and compassionate support to help these individuals and their families throughout the process, and as the travel regulations evolve,” he said.

A total of 87 people associated with UConn and currently on campus are affected by the executive orders, not including at UConn Health. Most are from Iran and are graduate students, visiting scholars, researchers working in positions related to their field of study, or dependents of any of those individuals.