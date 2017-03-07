Katharine Hepburn’s former home on the market again for a cool $11.8 million

OLD SAYBROOK – Katharine Hepburn’s former estate is listed for just under $12 million dollars, $2 million less than 2 years ago.

According to the Hartford Courant, owner Frank J. Sciame Jr., a New York builder, said he doesn’t spend enough time in the Old Saybrook home, located in the Fenwick section of town.

Hepburn, a Hartford native and iconic actress, owned the home for much of her adult life and called it Paradise. The house was extensively damaged in the Hurricane of 1938 and the current structure was built in 1939. She retired there in the 1990s and died there in 2003.

Sciame bought the house in 2004 for $6 million and rebuilt the interior making 8,400 sq.ft. of living space on three floors, six bedrooms suites and seven gas fireplaces. The grounds cover 1.5 acres on Long Island Sound, a private pond and private dock.

According to Zillow, the property was listed for as much as $30 million in 2013 for three parcels which included the Hepburn home, now priced at $11.8 milllion, another house and a lot where a third home could be built. Only the Hepburn home is included in the sale this time.

According to the listing, Howard Hughes, who dated Hepburn, once landed a seaplane in front of the house on Long Island Sound.

Hepburn’s film career lasted from 1932 to 1994. She was nominated for Academy Awards 12 times and won in 1934, 1968, 1969 and 1982. Her film work consisted of strong women who cut their own path in the world. She made a number of appearances on stage as well. She was married once and had a long relationship with co-star Spencer Tracy who was married to another woman. They starred in several films together, including his last, “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner.”

Colette Harron of William Pitt Sotheby’s has the listing.