× Malloy urges railroad officials to focus on overdue repairs

HARTFORD — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging the Federal Railroad Administration to focus on overdue investments needed to ensure the Northeast rail corridor is in a state of good repair and can handle ridership for the next 10-to-15 years.

In a letter released Tuesday, Malloy said Connecticut has been clear such investments “are the necessary foundation for any longer-term high-speed rail investment, and will deliver the most cost-effective outcomes.”

The Democrat is also urging federal officials to table consideration of any new alignment of the tracks, including the proposed bypass between Old Saybrook, Connecticut and Richmond, Rhode Island. He says they have “potentially unacceptable physical, historic, environmental and community impacts without significant benefit-cost outcomes.”

FRA is accepting feedback on a proposal to speed up travel between Washington, D.C. and Boston.