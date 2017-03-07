New Haven native proud to serve as grand marshal for Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On Monday 2017 Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal Cliff Lynch Jr. will lead the New Haven St. Patrick's Day parade.

The parade has a long history and is often heralded as one of the oldest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the country. Lynch talked about the history of the parade and the Irish community in New Haven.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade tradition was born in New Haven on March 17, 1842, when about 90 members of the Hibernian Provident Society, a mutual aid organization formed the previous year, marched through the city streets behind a banner made especially for the occasion.

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade can be seen on WCCT on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.