Norwalk student arrested in connection with threats

NORWALK — A student at Brien McMahon High School was arrested Tuesday in connection with a threatening complaint.

Norwalk Police said the student had made a drawing that was perceived as threatening towards other students and staff. They said the student also made a list of students and staff who might be the subject of the threat.

The School Resource Officer obtained the illustration and list and investigators arrested the student and determined that the student did not have the means by which to carry out the threat. Officers contacted all of the individuals on the list and made them aware of the threat.

Police said the student was 14-years-old and was charged with 21 counts of breach of peace. The student’s name was not released due to their age and was released to thje parents on a promise to appear at Bridgeport Juvenile Court