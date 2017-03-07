Overnight showers lead to sunny, milder Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a period of heavier rain to start off the morning on Wednesday, we then bring some sunshine out during the daytime hours. It'll be warm on Wednesday, with high temperatures well into the 50s to near 60 degrees!

Don't get used to that warm weather, however, because we have a return to winter in the forecast. Highs will be in the 40s on Thursday, with 20s and 30s for highs by Saturday. The cold persists for Sunday, and there's even the chance for some snow. At this point, it doesn't look like any impressive snowstorm, but it's certainly worth watching.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Overnight rain showers. High: 45-50.

Wednesday: Rain to start, then clearing skies and warm temperatures. High: 55-60.

Thursday: Partly sunny, blustery, colder chance for a flurry. High: 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance for rain and or snow. High: 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a storm missing us to the south. Highs: 30s.

