Pet of the Week – Isabella of Castile

HARTFORD -- Isabella of Castile is a long-hair tiger cat that is about one a half years old.

She weighs just under 8 pounds and she was found as a stray last month, seen around a Good Samaritan’s apartment complex since November.

She was nervous at first, but warmed up when people began feeding her. She is very friendly and outgoing and sweet, even good at being held!

She has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

She hisses when she sees other cats at the shelter and this could just be the environment. She she may not be good with other cats or she may just need to figure them out and then warm up to them.

For more information on King or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.