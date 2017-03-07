× Police: Ex-Wethersfield principal had 160 girls ‘upskirt’ videos taken in stores & at Disney World

HARTFORD — An arrest warrant for former Wethersfield principal, John Bean who is accused of voyeurism, outlines 160 instances of videos he took on his phone that show girls being “upskirted.”

In September 2016, Bean, 46, a father of two, was charged with interfering with police and breach of peace after a store security worker and a police officer approached him in a Hartford Walmart. They suspected he was following girls at the time.

In October 2016, police seized Bean’s work computer, owned by the Wethersfield School District. A third party company began an immediate forensics examination on the computer. Police said they found 14 video files that showed children being taped at different shopping locations. Officers said some of the videos showed girls being upskirted.

In January, police were able to search Bean’s iPhone. The warrant says that investigation revealed 160 videos of “voyeuristic nature.” The videos were recorded at Walmart, Staples, Primark, Marshals, Five Below and Disney World, police said.

Police executed a search warrant for Bean’s shoes to make sure he is in fact, the person who recorded the videos.

Monday, he turned himself into police to face voyeurism charges. He was placed on administrative leave after his first arrest in September and resigned in November.

Bean was released on bail and is due in court on March 21.