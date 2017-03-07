× Students injured in Canterbury school bus crash

CANTERBURY — Connecticut State Police said Route 169, also known as South Canterbury Road, was closed near Bennett Pond Road due to a crash involving a car and a school bus.

Police said there were students on board the bus and that there were minor, non-life threatening injuries to students on the bus and to the driver of the car, who was also trapped in the car.

Four students and the bus driver have minor injuries due to the crash, according to police. The students are high school students, according to a dispatcher.

Stay with FOX61 as this story continues to develop.