South Windsor man gets prison for robbing banks for bail money

MIDDLETOWN — A South Windsor man authorities said robbed two banks to raise money to bail his girlfriend out of jail has been sentenced to almost six years in prison.

The Journal Inquirer reports that 33-year-old Martin Silvestro was also sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to one robbery.

Prosecutors said he got away with $32,000 when he robbed a Middletown bank in March 2015. The robbery was a day after he got away with much less during a robbery in East Hartford. Police said in both robberies he claimed to have a gun.

Police said Silvestro told an informant that he robbed the banks “to get my girl out because I have no one to watch the kids.” The couple has elementary-school age twin sons.

