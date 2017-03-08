6 students due in court on charges connected to death of UConn student in October

ROCKVILLE — Six students are due in court on alcohol-related charges connected to the death of a UConn student in October.

Jeffny Pally of West Hartford was killed on October 16 when she was run over by a campus fire department SUV.

Pally, 19, was sitting propped up against the glass garage doors on the public safety complex when the UConn fire department received reports that an alarm had been activated. The fire department opened the doors and an SUV pulled out, apparently running Pally over. The driver did not notice until he returned to the safety complex from the call. It was determined there was no emergency or fire. The firefighters “reset the alarms and returned to the station,” at which point they found Pally already dead.

State police said Pally attended an off-campus party prior to the accident.

On January 31, state police applied for arrest warrants for the people they believe hosted the off-campus party. It was tied to a fraternity, Kappa Sigma. Uconn officials say the fraternity lost its recognition and housing based on un-related incidents.

Students Patrick Callahan, 21; Matthew Moll, 21; Austin Custodio, 21; Dominic Godi, 21; Dylan Morose, 22; and Jonathan Polansky, 22 were all arrested on alcohol-related charges. Those include permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol, sale and delivery to minors, and conspiracy to commit the sale or delivery of alcohol to minors.

All were processes and released on bond, state police said. No additional arrests were expected.

After her death, more than 1,000 friends, family and students turned out to honor Pally’s memory at a candlelight vigil on the Storrs campus.

UConn issued the following statement:

Jeffny Pally was a talented, ambitious, promising young woman and her death was a terrible tragedy. The entire university community joins her family and friends in continuing to mourn her loss. The University appreciates the thoroughness of the Connecticut State Police investigation. Questions about that criminal investigation and the arrests announced today should be directed to the Connecticut State Police. Federal student privacy law prevents UConn from discussing whether individual students face discipline cases. Generally speaking, any UConn student found to have violated the provisions of The Student Code may face penalties that range from probation to expulsion. The University has the authority to apply the requirements of the Code to students even when their conduct takes place off campus. The fraternity referenced in the arrest warrant affidavit, Kappa Sigma, recently lost its UConn recognition and housing based on off-campus incidents in September and October. Those incidents, which are referenced in the attached sanctions letter, were unrelated to Jeffny’s death. Kappa Sigma’s national office also has revoked the local group’s charter.