Agencies reporting 911 outage for AT&T customers across US

HOUSTON — Various law enforcement and government agencies in Texas and other states are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

The company said it’s aware of the issues. In Texas, agencies in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth and other cities are providing alternate numbers for people to call if they have an emergency.

Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C., have also sent out tweets saying they’ve been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call.

AT&T’s Sr. Public Relations Manager of New England, Karen Twomey, said the company is aware of the issue and are doing all they can to fix it.

“We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize to those affected,” said Twomey.