× Clinton hopes to raise $15,000 for K-9 unit

CLINTON — The police department is raising money for a new K-9 officer

Funds will go toward certifying and maintaining the operation of their K-9 unit.

Army veteran and Clinton Officer Jason Frey was selected as the department’s next K-9 handler. He was deployed to Afghanistan during his Army service.

The department has set up a Go Fund Me page for donations. According to the page, “[Frey] and his K-9 partner will be required to complete a rigorous 12 week training and certification course.”

The police department hopes to raise more than $15,000 for the initial and ongoing cost of the K-9 Program in town.