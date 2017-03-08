Details and drawing of proposed East Windsor casino released

EAST WINDSOR — The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes released details and a drawing of the proposed casino they hope to build in East Windsor.

The state legislature still has to approve the proposal, but the tribes said the facility will measure 200,000 square feet, with gaming and entertainment. There will be 2,000 slot machines and 50 to 150 table games. The facility would pay a 25% tax on its slot machines and a 25% tax on its table games, similar to what the casino under construction in Massachusetts will pay. The table game tax rate will be split, with 10% of the revenue going directly to the state and 15% going to support state tourism initiatives according to the tribes.

East Windsor town officials reached an agreement with the tribes last month to build the casino on the land formerly occupied by the Showcase Cinemas off of I-91, near Route 5 and Route 140. Since the land had been zoned for entertainment, the proposal did not have to be voted on by town residents.

Opponents of the casino development met Monday to map out their strategy to fight the plan, including to put a non-binding referendum on the ballot.