Glastonbury group’s new classes make getting fit fun

GLASTONBURY — Men and women are always looking for new workouts to reach their fitness goals and they are finding a program that does just that in Glastonbury.

MyFitDefense.com and Elite Karate is offering news classes that empower men and women with creativity and critical decision-making all in an over-the-top boot camp style exercise workout.

“Everyone supports each other and are there to motivate you to set bigger and even better goals,” said owner and founder Rich Kohler.

The 60-minute class combines cardio, resistance training and simplified self-defense techniques set to professionally tracked music that is coordinated with each exercise making it a fun session.

According to Kohler, this program prides itself on giving everyone a positive experience that “kicks butt” for one hour a day!