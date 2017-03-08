× Moodus woman charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal crash with motorcycle in East Haddam in May

HARTFORD — An alleged drunk driver has been charged after a fatal crash that occurred in May.

Cheryl Sienna, 50, of Moodus turned herself into police Tuesday and was charged with operating under the influence, second-degree manslaughter while operating under the influence, and failure to signal properly and grant the right of way.

Police said that Sienna was driving on Route 149 near Rae Palmer Road in East Haddam on May 15, when her Honda Pilot hit a Triumph motorcycle driven by David M. Seaquist Jr., 23, of Moodus. Seaquist was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He did of his injuries.

According to the arrest warrant application, Sienna drank three beers at a local bar before she was involved in the accident, and failed field sobriety tests.

Sienna was issued a $25,000 bond is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.