New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Queen brings fresh approach to her reign

HARTFORD -- This year's Queen of New Haven's St. Patrick's Day Parade is a 22-year-old student at Southern Connecticut State University who believes she brings a fresh approach to the role.

Abigail O’Keefe's honest essay helped her become Queen.

"I was always a bit different," she said. "I didn’t look like the women on the covers of magazines. I think that’s something people need to see - especially little girls - and it was important for me to not have to change who I was for this."

O'Keefe visited FOX61's Good Day Connecticut along with her Honor Attendant, Catherine Dignan, to talk to Amanda Raus about this Sunday's parade, which can be seen on WCCT at 2 p.m.