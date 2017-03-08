Partly sunny Thursday with temps in the 50s, light snow Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight, mainly clear skies as temperatures reach low 30s. As for Thursday, highs will be in between the 40s to 50s, but we only have 20s and 30s for highs by Saturday. The cold persists for Sunday, as we watch a storm system pass down to our south. Overall, the weekend should be dry and cold.

Let's talk about Friday. There's the chance that we may have a messy morning commute with snow falling across the area. The snow will likely start after midnight Thursday night into Friday morning, and may continue into the mid/late morning.

A coating to a few inches are possible, and while this doesn't look like a huge snowstorm, the timing may not help us here. There may be some sunshine in the afternoon, with highs in the 40 degree range on Friday.

There are signs that winter wants to stick around through next week, with a storm potential around the Tuesday time frame. We'll keep an eye on that!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows: 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, blustery. Highs near 50.

Friday: Morning snow. A potentially slick AM commute with a coating to a few inches of snowfall. Some afternoon sunshine. High: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance for rain and or snow. High: 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a storm missing us to the south. Highs: 30s.

