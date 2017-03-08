Pouring the perfect pint of Guinness to hoist this St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Nick Doyle, a Guinness Storehouse beer specialist showed FOX61's Jimmy Altman how to pour a perfect pint of Guinness on his recent rip to St. James’s Gate in Dublin.

The Guinness Storehouse is the centerpiece of the 55-acre Guinness Brewery in the heart of town.

The Storehouse is a seven-story building that showcases the Guinness story — which began in 1759 with Arthur Guinness. Guests learn the history, and of course all facets of the beer-making process--from barley, to hops, to yeast and malt.

“Tourists come here from all over the world,” said Doyle.

