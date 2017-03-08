× Stop & Shop recalls Soynut Butter due to E. Coli concerns

PURCHASE, NY. — Stop & Shop recalled four types Soynut Butter due to concerns it could be linked to a dangerous strain of E.Coli.

The company announced the removal of certain I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter products that may be linked to an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7.

The following products are included in this recall:

I.M. Healthy Creamy SoyNut Butter, 15 oz., UPC 65498991010, all date codes

I.M. Healthy Unsweetened Creamy SoyNut Butter, 15 oz., UPC 65498993010, all date codes

I.M. Healthy Chunky SoyNut Butter, 15 oz., UPC 65498992010, all date codes

I.M. Healthy Chocolate SoyNut Butter, 15 oz., UPC 65498997010, all date codes

According to the company press release, most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick. E. coli O157:H7 can cause bloody diarrhea. Senior citizens, infants and youngsters, and people with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illness.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

For additional information on the recall customers may call SoyNut Butter Co. at 1-800-288-1012 or Stop & Shop Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772 for more information.