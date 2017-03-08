× Thomaston police issue Silver Alert for missing 84-year-old man

THOMASTON — Police issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man who went missing Wednesday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for George C. Neddermann, 84, of Thomaston. Nedderman is 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 225 lbs.

He was last seen Wednesday, wearing a black & blue flannel shirt, black pants, a gray Nike sweatshirt and sneakers.

If you have any information, please contact the Thomaston police department at 860-283-4343.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.