× Verizon customers have trouble reaching Old Saybrook Police Dept.

OLD SAYBROOK — The Old Saybrook Police Department said Wednesday that Verizon Wireless customers were not getting through to several town offices, including the police department.

Police said on Facebook that Verizon customers were not getting through to the police department’s non-emergency line, which is (860)395-3142, as well as to other town offices.

It is not clear what the issue is exactly, but police said they are in the process of trying to get Verizon to work on the issue, along with their other phone carrier, Frontier.

They did say that Verizon customers have been able to dial 911 without any problem.

This story will be updated as we learn more.