Washington’s Chris Baker returns to Windsor High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR -- Washington player Chris Baker returned to Windsor High School on Tuesday to see his jersey displayed on the gym walls where he once played.

The Windsor High Athletic Department unveiled Baker's framed NFL jersey at the halftime of the boy's basketball game with Bristol Central.

Baker graduated from Windsor in 2004, and attended Penn State and Hampton University. Baker bounced around on several teams in the NFL and has played for Washington since 2011.

For the basketball team, it was a little tougher that expected, but, the 9th seeded Windsor Warriors defeated Bristol Central by a score of 82-70.