Watch LIVE: April the giraffe has ‘very active night’ as birth watch continues

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe had a “very active night” but otherwise there were no physical or behavioral change as the wait for the birth of her fourth calf continues.

She settled in at around 5 p.m. and got a few good naps in, according to Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page, which also said there wasn’t much else to report on physical or behavioral changes.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Nearly 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Tuesday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.