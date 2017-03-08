× West Haven PD: New Haven man assaulted 3-year-old

WEST HAVEN — West Haven police have arrested a man for abusing a 3-year-old.

Police said that Esteban Nieves, 22, of New Haven, was arrested in relation to a physical abuse case started on February 25. Police said that on that evening EMTs went to 370 Highland Street and took a 3-year-old child to the emergency room who was suffering from serious injuries. Police said that doctors told them the injuries were consistent with an assault.

Nieves was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and violation of probation.

Police said he was held on bond.

More details weren’t immediately available.