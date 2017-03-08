Woman wanted after two encounters at a New Haven School

NEW HAVEN — Police are looking to identify a woman who had two encounters with staff members at Cold Spring School.

On the morning of March 3, New Haven Police said, a woman entered the school for a few minutes when she was then approached by staff members. Police said, school cameras showed she’d changed from teal colored to black pants between her entering and leaving the school.

On Monday, police said the same woman went back to the school and said she was there to pick up a student. When staff members asked for her identification, officers said, she ran out of the school.

Police said there was no attempted abduction.

According to police, she is described as a medium brown complexioned black woman who is believed to be in her 30s. On Friday, her hair was in a pony-tail and on Monday, it was covered beneath a scarf.

Police said, she is around 5’6” and is likely 180 pounds or slightly heavier. She was last seen as a passenger in an older model Mazda (perhaps a 626) that has a sunroof, a chrome framed front grill and is a dark color, likely green.

Anyone able to identify this person is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304