Hartford school gets new gate in hopes to decrease number of trespassers

HARTFORD — Hartford’s Thirman Milner Elementary School celebrated the installation of a new gate on their school grounds Wednesday.

The school hopes the new gate will assist in keeping students safe and keep any trespassers out.

This past November, a 4-year-old girl left the school alone, and then proceeded to walk home. The girl started her half-mile walk, crossing a busy intersection at Bedford Street, but at that point a good Samaritan saw her and intervened.

The mother of the girl, Keishla Rodriguez, said she was suppose to pick up her daughter from school early, but her daughter had asked to go to the bathroom while she was waiting. The girl already had her backpack and coat on, and the school let her go to the bathroom herself. That’s when she left the halls.