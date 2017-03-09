AAC Championship Tournament Fan Fest gets underway at XL Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- There's more than just the games at the XL Center this weekend. The AAC Championship Tournament Fan Fest is underway at the Exhibition Hall in the XL Center in Hartford through Sunday.

Fans can view the AAC championship trophy, or hit the half court for some hoops of their own. Bear's BBQ and the Toasted Food Trucks will be on hand for a bite to eat.

Fans can spin for prizes and talk to FOX61 on air people. There's also a chance to practice putting with the folks from the Travelers Championship, learn more about the Basketball Hall of Fame, and get in a quick game of ping pong, bubble hockey or foosball.

The Fan Fest is open through Sunday.

Thursday, March 9 2:30pm-8:00pm

Friday, March 10 11:00am-9:00pm

Saturday, March 11 12:00pm-5:00pm

Sunday, March 12 12:00pm-3:00pm