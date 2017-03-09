Coach Joe Yotch passes away at the age of 91

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Coaching is about much more than x's and o's. Joe Yotch seemed to have a great understanding of just that. Maybe that came from serving in the Marines.

Yotch was an assistant coach and helped Housatonic Community College to the Junior College World Series in the late 70's. Yotch was part of Dan Gooley's Quinnipiac team that went to the Division II World Series in 1983.

Yotch found great success coaching in the West Haven Twilight League. But, he will also be remembered for his generosity and his ability to communicate with his players to get them relaxed under pressure. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Coach Yotch passed away at the age of 91.