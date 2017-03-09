Colder temperatures take over, tracking snow overnight into Friday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colder temperatures are taking over, with Thursday being a ‘transition’ day, leading into snow for Friday. The snow begins overnight Thursday and lingers into early Friday – with a potential for 2-4 inches of snow across the state.

As it exits, frigid cold air remains for the weekend, and while the odds are that the parade weekend snowstorm we were watching looks to be a miss, there’s another storm on it’s heels that may be potent early next week. This comes while temperatures stay way below normal next week.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Partly sunny, blustery. Highs near 50.

Friday: Morning snow. A potentially slick AM commute with a coating to a few inches of snowfall. Some afternoon sunshine. High: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance for rain and or snow. High: 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a storm missing us to the south. Highs: 30s.

