Connecticut resident dies after eating recalled cheese

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health is investigating after confirming Thursday that a Connecticut resident had died after eating recalled cheese.

The FDA issued a safety recall for all lots of Vulto Creamery’s Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie, and Willoemoc soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses after they found Listeria monocytongenes contamination in the Ouleout cheese.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with a weakened immune systems. People have been sickened by the outbreak in Connecticut, Florida, New York, and Vermont. Two of the people sickened have died, including a Connecticut resident.

The FDA is saying that the cheeses were distrusted nationwide, with most being sold at the retail locations n the North East, Mid-Atlantic States, California, Chicago, Portland, and Washington D.C.

Consumers are being told that if they have any of these cheese from Vulto Creamery to throw them out immediately.

DPH is aware that Whole Foods in Connecticut had received cheese from Vulto for retail sales in Fairfield, and they had their own recall.

Officials are saying that refrigerators or display cases with the cheese should be washed and sanitized, as well as any cutting boards or cheese knives. Hands should be washed with warm water and soap following the cleaning.