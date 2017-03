Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Joe and Jay Mullarkey, the Grand Marshal and Hartford Co-Chair/Deputy Marshal, respectively, stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to chat with Erika Arias about this year's Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will kick off on Saturday at 11 a.m.

There will be a full, live broadcast of the parade, starting at 11:30 a.m. on FOX61.