Hatred on the rise according to Quinnipiac University Poll

HAMDEN — Americans feel hatred and anti-Semitism are on the rise since January according a new Quinnipiac Unversity poll released Thursday.

Sixty-three percent of the voters surveyed said the level of hatred and prejudice in the country has increased since Donald Trump was sworn in as president. Another 32% say the level hasn’t changed and 2 percent say it has decreased.

The poll found a total of 77% of voters said prejudice against minority groups in the U.S. is a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem.

Concerns about anti-Semitism rose in the last month. When pollsters asked specifically at prejudice against Jewish people, a total of 70 % of American voters said it is a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem, up from 49 percent in an February 8 Quinnipiac University Poll.

When asked if President Trump’s response to bomb threats against Jewish community centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, 37% percent approved and 38 percent disapproved of his actions.

“Americans are concerned that the dark forces of prejudice and anti-Semitism are rearing their ugly heads. Voters are less than confident with the new administration’s response,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The poll was by calling voters on land lines and cell phones from March 2 – 6. Pollsters talked to 1,323 voters nationwide. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

