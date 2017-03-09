Home Depot hosts hiring event, looks to hire hundreds of associates

HARTFORD — Earlier this month, The Home Depot announced their plans to hire hundreds of associates to their Hartford locations.

Today, the company held a hiring event in both, Hartford and New Haven, looking to fill 519 postilions as they prepare for Spring which is their busiest time of the year. The company said they plan on hiring 80 thousand associates nation wide.

Positions looking to be filled consist of: sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Here’s how to apply:

Visit homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom

Select “SEE ALL HOURLY JOBS”

Enter your desired location

Click “SEARCH”