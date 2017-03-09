In Winter, Providence Botanical Garden is a place to chill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island -- This time of year, you never know what weather you will get in New England and in the face of freezing temperatures the Roger Williams Park Botanical Garden is a place of warmth.

"It's always great to have flowering plants in the middle of Winter," said Lesley Lambert, the Education Coordinator at the Botanical Center.

From Japanese Holly Ferns to the Coffee Trees there is a taste of the tropics at every turn.

"It's a magical spot," said lee Anne Freitas the director of the Botanical Center. "It's the biggest greenhouse in New England and not many people now that."

With an array of towering palm trees that welcome visitors as they walk in the main entrance, you will feel like you are in another part of the globe.

"There are two fountains in the Mediterranean Room and a koi pond to take you to a different element of the Earth," Freitas said.

The Botanical Center consists of a number of connected greenhouses and is about 12,000 square feet to explore.

"We want people to learn from the natural world and learn from the displays we have," Lambert said.

The Roger Williams Park Botanical Center is open every day except Monday. It's just $5 for adults and $2 for kids 6 to 12. Kids under 6 go free. Click here for more information.