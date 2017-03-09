× IRS warns employers in New England of W-2 phishing scam

HARTFORD — An IRS investigator is warning employers all over New England about a W-2 phishing scam.

The investigator said the scam has expanded beyond the corporate world, and is now targeting schools, restaurants, hospitals, tribal groups and others.

In fact, administrators at Groton and Glastonbury schools have fallen prey to the scam, sending W-2 tax forms and wage data on most employees to cyber-criminals.

The scam works by sending an official looking email to payroll or human resource offices, requesting a list of all employees and their W-2 forms. The IRS calls it one of the most dangerous phishing scams they’ve seen.