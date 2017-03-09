× Ledyard woman injured in New London cruiser crash settles with city for $880K

NEW LONDON — The city of New London agreed to pay $880,000 to a woman who suffered permanent spinal injuries when she was rear-ended by a police car driven by a city officer.

Lisa Cantler’s lawyer said the settlement was reached earlier this month before the case went to trial.

Her lawyer said his client was stopped at a flashing red light waiting to make a left turn when she was hit from behind by Patrolman Eric Hulland’s cruiser in March 2014.

According to Cantler, Hulland told her as the ambulance was arriving that he was looking at the Chinese restaurant on the corner and did not see she had stopped. The New London Police ticketed Hulland for following too close. Cantler received no citation.

The lawyer said Cantler twice underwent vertebrae fusion surgery and missed months of work.