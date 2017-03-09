Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Taylor is a 4 month old, female calico cat.

Taylor came to Protectors of Animals as a tiny kitten with her mom and four siblings. Taylor's mom was a stray cat in Hartford.

Taylor is currently living in a foster home with several other cats and kittens, and a large dog. She gets along well with everyone!

Taylor is curious and outgoing. She loves to zoom through the foster home with a fuzzy mouse in her mouth, or play tag with the other kittens. Then once she tires out, she will climb into your lap for cuddles and purrs!

She is very active and social, and would love to go to a home with another cat or a cat-friendly dog for her to play and cuddle with.

To learn more about Taylor, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.