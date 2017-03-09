× Police warn of ‘concentrated marijuana’ in Suffield schools

SUFFIELD — Police warned that concentrated marijuana, also called BHO, honey, oil, wax or dab, is a growing trend in Suffield.

Police are concerned because they said it is popping up in the town’s schools.

Police said it is made of THC extracted from marijuana, often using a cheap solvent such as butane, carbon dioxide, ethanol, or isopropyl alcohol.

The concentrate is then condensed into other forms that can be swallowed or inhaled, with significantly higher levels of THC, which amplifies the effects of smoking the marijuana.

Another concern they have is that this unusual-looking substance isn’t clearly recognizable to parents, teacher and cops, making it harder to tell if there is a drug problem.

On Wednesday, Suffield Police charged two young men with possession of “dab” marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia during a joint investigation with the Suffield Public School District.

They said it isn’t the first seizure of “dabs” that the Suffield Police have made in the community during the past month.