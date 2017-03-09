Public weighs in on third Connecticut casino in East Windsor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Those for and against a proposed casino are weighing in Thursday in Hartford.

Connecticut has two casinos in the state already. The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes released details and a drawing Wednesday of the third proposed casino they hope to build and operate in East Windsor.

Thursday, the Public Safety and Security Committee will hear from the tribes and from the public. The state legislature still has to approve the proposal.

The public hearing started at 8:30 a.m at the legislative office building in Hartford. Local casinos bused in casinos bused in employees who work for the casinos who are in favor of building a third. Construction workers also came to the hearing saying they want the casino built because it would provide them with jobs.

Those opposed say it would open the town up to moral issues.

There will be 2,000 slot machines and 50 to 150 table games. The facility would pay a 25 percent tax on its slot machines and a 25 percent tax on its table games, similar to what the MGM casino under construction in Springfield, Massachusetts will pay. MGM said the border casino isn't in the state's best interest.

The table game tax rate will be split, with 10 percent of the revenue going directly to the state and 15 percent going to support state tourism initiatives according to the tribes.

East Windsor town officials reached an agreement with the tribes last month to build the casino on the land formerly occupied by the Showcase Cinemas off of I-91, near Route 5 and Route 140. Since the land had been zoned for entertainment, the proposal did not have to be voted on by town residents.